December 24, 2016

Publish Date: Sat, 24 Dec 2016
Iran Volleyball Federation limits options to Bulgary's Stoychev

Bulgaria's Radostin Stoychev is the main option of the Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation to take the helm of the country’s national team, said the general secretary of Iran's Volleyball Federation.

Italy's Mauro Berruto and Andrea Anastasi as well as Argentinean Marcelo Mendez were among the Iranian federation's shortlisted candidates who gradually faded away from its list, giving way to the Bulgarian coach, Tasnim News Agency reported.

“Stoychev is reviewing Iran’s matches in the Olympic Games. He is in touch with us,” Mahmoud Afshardoost said.

He will inform us next week, he add.

Iran is not going to renew the contract of its Argentinean coach Raul Lozano under the tutelage of whom it finished in the fifth place in the Rio 2016 Olympics.

   
