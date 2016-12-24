Rangers win to reestablish lead over Aberdeen

Rangers recorded a fourth straight Premiership win against Inverness Caledonian Thistle (Caley) to reestablish a seven-point lead over Aberdeen in the battle for second place.

The host took the lead when Martyn Waghorn's shot was deflected in by Brad McKay at the near post, BBC reported.

Andy Halliday went close but Greg Tansey's shot was tipped away for Caley and Liam Polworth missed an open goal.

Rangers toiled after the break and needed Wes Foderingham's save from Alex Fisher to deny Thistle an equalizer.

Victory extended Rangers' longest Premiership winning run of the season, but Caley can count itself unlucky not to leave Ibrox with a point.

Defeat — its eighth game without a win — left the Highlands outfit bottom of the table at Christmas on goal difference from Hamilton.

The host lacked the same spark which had driven it to victories over Aberdeen, Hearts and Hamilton during a flat first half.

Rangers was grateful that Losana Doumbouya's effort for Caley lacked the pace to beat the alert Foderingham, and a minute later, it was in front.

Waghorn drove to the byline before firing a cross into the box which seemed to be aimed at no-one in particular.

But McKay was unable to get out of its path and watched in horror as the ball fired off his thigh and bounced into the net.

Halliday had Foderingham to thank when he played the ball straight to Larnell Cole in shooting territory, although the Rangers midfielder then saw a fierce 25-yarder saved by Owain Fon-Williams.

Foderingham had to rescue his side again after 35 minutes when he sprang to his right to divert Tansey's effort behind for a corner.

But when the home keeper spilled Lee Hodson's headed back-pass just before the break, the ball fell to Polworth, who fired into the side netting with the goal gaping.

Joe Garner had the chance to justify his new cult hero status after 67 minutes when substitute Kenny Miller's deflected shot broke to him six yards out, but he nudged his header wide.

Tansey and Caley sub Aaron Doran both spurned decent chances to level as Rangers' nerves began to show.

Jason Holt had the chance to ease his side’s concerns with 13 minutes left but his side-footed finish was turned away by Fon-Williams.

And it took another important stop by Foderingham in the final minute to preserve three points as he pushed away Fisher's strike.