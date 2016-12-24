Tehran welcomes UN resolution on Israeli settlements

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi on Saturday welcomed a UN Security Council resolution that censured Israel for its settlement activities in Palestinian territories and demanded Tel Aviv to stop constructions there.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any move that will guarantee the materialization of the true demands of Palestinians and promotion of international status of Palestine and also any move that is against occupation by the Zionist regime and its expansionist policies,” Qassemi said, as reported by IRNA.

He said that evidently, policies and measures of the Zionist regime to expand settlements in Palestinian territories are in full contradiction with International Law and regulations.

He said that the UN Security Council resolution, despite longstanding and unconditional support of Washington for the Israeli regime, is welcomed as a sign of the global community's resolve to end the regime's occupation and restore the rights of the Palestinian people.

“Of course, the international community's experience shows that the Zionist regime has never adhered to any international legal mandates.”

In a rare and momentous step, the United States on Friday allowed the UN Security Council to adopt the resolution.

The US abstention paved the way for the 15-member council to approve the resolution, with 14 votes in favor, prompting applause in the council chamber.