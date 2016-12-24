RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

December 24, 2016 0803 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:174407
Publish Date: Sat, 24 Dec 2016 21:34:28 GMT
Service: Iran

Tehran air pollution hits alarming levels despite school closures

Tehran air pollution hits alarming levels despite school closures

The Iranian capital is once again suffering from poor air quality and countermeasures such as the closure of schools do not seem to have helped much in alleviate the problem.

Despite the closure of kindergartens and elementary schools on Saturday, air pollution stubbornly remained at an alarming level in Tehran. This is while schools and administrative offices are also closed in Iran on Fridays.

The capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was reported at 154 and declared as “unhealthy” for people of all ages and health conditions.

Mohammad Rastegari, the deputy for monitoring at Iran's Department, however, said that schools will be open on Sunday given forecasts of a relative improvement in air quality.

He said Tehran’s AQI will still show “a high figure” for Sunday but will be lower than that of Saturday. 

The megacity of Tehran, with an estimated population of 14 million people, is currently shrouded in a thick grey blanket of smog and suffering low visibility.

Emergency services are on full alert and residents, especially those with cardiac and respiratory problems and pregnant women, have been highly advised to remain indoors.

Pollution levels like the ones recorded in India and China, heavy congestion and cold weather normally cause brown-white smog in Tehran in autumn and winter days each year.

Many blame the quality of gasoline and substandard cars for the poor air quality in the sprawling city.

   
KeyWords
Tehran
air pollution
school closures
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0848 sec