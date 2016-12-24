Trump's style likely to cause perpetual consternation: Analyst

US President-elect Donald Trump is “a bull in a china shop” who is likely to violate a whole host of American laws, but he will only get away with it until Republicans become fearful of their demise in 2018, according to Myles Hoenig, an American political analyst and activist.

Hoenig, a Green Party candidate for Congress, made the remarks in an interview with Press TV on Saturday while commenting on an article, titled “Trump writing his own White House rules,” published by Politico.

“Like all presidents before him, the law is meant to be broken if it is not enforced. Only two presidents in the 20th century have ever had a brush with the law: Nixon and Clinton. Nixon was almost impeached. Clinton was. Both got away still collecting on their federal pensions!” Hoenig said.

“Incoming President Trump is likely to violate a whole host of laws that are on the book but it can only be an act of Congress to charge him. A state’s attorney general might try to have him arrested on a state charge but that is virtually unheard of. And, with 31 states under Republican control, I think we can say that he’s safe in that regard,” he added.

“What will be different this time will be everything from personal to management style. Not since John Kennedy will we have someone so radically different than a predecessor. Eisenhower represented the older generation, already having at least one heart attack under his belt in the White House. Kennedy represented the youth of America and the potential for a great future,” the analyst stated.

“All the following presidents sure had different personalities and styles but their policies remarkably remained the same. Reagan shifted to the far right but it stayed that way through the Obama administration,” he noted.

Hoenig said, “Trump is a question mark. He’s the ‘bull in the china shop’. He’s likely to break everything in his path but will only get away with it until his party becomes so exasperated and fearful of their demise in 2018 that he will either be reined in or impeached.”

“Instead of a First Family not baking cookies, like Hillary, or Just Saying No to Drugs, like Tricia Nixon, or going on a health kick like Michelle, his first family will be running the Trump business as well as America’s business. Rules against nepotism are there, including the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, but as a maverick, Trump will skate on the edge and likely go over and beyond,” he said.

“His foreign and domestic policy tweets are fitting for someone whose speeches rank at a 6th grade grammar level. Perhaps 140 characters is all he can muster in a single thought without his brain hurting,” the analyst observed.

“His policies will be disastrous for the hard working families of America but in a way, it will be amusing to watch how the establishment handles him,” Hoenig said in his concluding remarks.