RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

December 25, 2016 0855 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:174420
Publish Date: Sun, 25 Dec 2016 10:42:07 GMT
Service: Europe

Russian military plane crashes in Black Sea

Russian military plane crashes in Black Sea

A Russian military aircraft has crashed over the Black Sea shortly after losing contact with air traffic control, local media have cited the Russian Defense Ministry as saying.

The Tu-154 airliner was carrying 91 people, including 83 passengers and eight crew members, according to the ministry.

Reports earlier said the plane had gone off radar shortly after takeoff from an airport in Sochi on Sunday.

Interfax later on the day cited the Defense Ministry as saying that the plane had crashed.

“Fragments of the Tu-154 plane of the Russian Defense Ministry were found 1.5 kilometers from the Black Sea coast of the city of Sochi at a depth of 50 to 70 meters,” the ministry said.

Local sources say journalists, military personnel, and musicians were on board.

Russia’s LifeNews cited unidentified sources as saying that the plane was heading for Syria’s Latakia Province.

Russia has been carrying out a bombardment campaign against militants in Syria on a request from Damascus. It has two airbases in Syria.

   
KeyWords
Sea
Russian
military
 
Resource: Presstv
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0600 sec