Russian military plane crashes in Black Sea

A Russian military aircraft has crashed over the Black Sea shortly after losing contact with air traffic control, local media have cited the Russian Defense Ministry as saying.

The Tu-154 airliner was carrying 91 people, including 83 passengers and eight crew members, according to the ministry.

Reports earlier said the plane had gone off radar shortly after takeoff from an airport in Sochi on Sunday.

Interfax later on the day cited the Defense Ministry as saying that the plane had crashed.

“Fragments of the Tu-154 plane of the Russian Defense Ministry were found 1.5 kilometers from the Black Sea coast of the city of Sochi at a depth of 50 to 70 meters,” the ministry said.

Local sources say journalists, military personnel, and musicians were on board.

Russia’s LifeNews cited unidentified sources as saying that the plane was heading for Syria’s Latakia Province.

Russia has been carrying out a bombardment campaign against militants in Syria on a request from Damascus. It has two airbases in Syria.