Charter on Citizenships' Rights

Part 2 A. I hereby declare that the Government is resolute to take action, in collaboration with other State branches and governmental organs within the scope of their competencies, resources and capabilities, and within the framework of the Constitution, with respect of the following:

To raise awareness, build capacity, promote public culture, and increase sensitivity, commitment and skill in governmental and non-governmental agencies for the upholding of citizens’ rights; To encourage, support and attract the participation of individuals, experts, organizations, civil and private entities to promote public culture, expand public demands, and confront any type of violation of citizens’ rights; To take into consideration the principles of non-discrimination and equality of all individuals and groups before the law, irrespective of gender, ethnicity, religion and socio-political affiliations, and to pursue implementation of this principle by other State branches and entities; To resolve to uphold instances of human dignity, and to pursue observance thereof by the three branches of the State and institutions, including stringent prohibition of any type of degrading or humiliating treatment of people by authorities and officers; To develop procedures and non-judicial methods to counter violations of citizens’ rights, with the objective of facilitating an easy method of raising objections and complaints, and adjudicating them in the shortest possible time; To expand studies and scientific and applied research for the purpose of identifying challenges and barriers to the realization of citizens’ rights, for the purpose of finding practical solutions in the Iranian legal system, and adopting corrective and remedial measures; To develop quantitative and qualitative indices for the purpose of monitoring and assessing activities of all executive organs in the area of citizens’ rights; To support public scrutiny, particularly by public entities and media, in identifying, criticizing and analyzing grounds of violation of citizens’ rights, and preserving the state media environment, particularly the media using public funds, against immoral and irresponsible activities, disinformation, libel and slander, derision, and use of abusive language aimed at undermining the dignity, integrity and reputation of persons; To plan and continuously strive, in collaboration with other State branches and sovereign organs, public authorities and non-governmental organizations for establishing coordination and consolidation in observing citizens rights, and in finding appropriate legal strategies; To prevent the grounds for violation of citizens’ rights, particularly systematic and recurring violations, using facilities of the executive branch, and in collaboration with other State branches and public and civil entities; To mandate the executive officials and authorities to commit to observing citizens’ rights in all planning, policymaking and decisions; To take legal action against any abuse of power violating citizens’ rights.

B. Whereas the President is vested with the duty to implement the Constitution and to safeguard, protect and promote freedom, human dignity and the rights of the nation:

Based on Article 134 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I declare this “Charter on Citizens’ Rights” to be tantamount to the plan and guideline of the Government for the observance and advancement of the fundamental rights of the nation of Iran; I will prepare bills regarding citizens’ rights and submit them to the Islamic Consultative Assembly (the Parliament), and have confidence in the cooperation of other State branches for paving the grounds for their implementation; In order to implement the Charter on Citizens’ Rights, I attach serious importance to cooperating, with good and constructive interaction, with the Islamic Consultative Assembly (the Parliament), the Judiciary, the Expediency Council, the Council of Guardians, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting Organization, the Armed Forces and the Police, City and Village Islamic Councils, High Council of Provinces and other bodies; I request grand canonical authorities (Grand Ayatollahs), professors of seminaries and universities, specialists, experts, political parties, the media, non-governmental organizations and all citizens to assist the Government and other State branches and sovereign organs, through providing their views and feedback, in the realization and full implementation of the present Charter and in the enhancement and dissemination of citizens’ rights discourse. I instruct organs under the Executive Branch to develop the legal and structural grounds and the required cultural and educational endeavors for precise implementation of the Charter on Citizens’ Rights. I instruct the organs under the Executive Branch to take action, in collaboration with the non-governmental sector, particularly political parties, institutions and non-governmental organizations, for identifying instances and explaining citizens’ rights within the domain of their activities, responsibilities and discretion; to identify the most significant and common instances of violation of citizens’ rights, and to take legal measures required for realization of these rights, particularly through public education, dissemination of information, capacity building and promoting dialogue and interaction in the public. I will take due measures, in collaboration with other State branches, for developing, strengthening and improving the capacities of existing institutions, whether governmental or non-governmental, for advancing citizens’ rights. I instruct organs under the Executive Branch to develop and adopt, within six months from the declaration of this Charter, a “Legal System Reform and Development Plan” in the area of their responsibility with emphasis on appropriate realization of citizens’ rights, and submit to the President on an annual basis their periodical reports covering their progress, challenges, barriers and proposed solutions. In order to implement the Charter on Citizens’ Rights, I hereby appoint a “Special Assistant to the President in Citizens’ Rights Affairs”.

I trust that with the grace of Almighty God, support of the people, guidance of the Supreme Leader, cooperation of other State branches and coordination among governmental, public and civil entities, we will witness blooming and advancement of citizens’ rights in our beloved country

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

(To be continued)