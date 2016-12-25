Charter on Citizenships' Rights

Part 3 In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

Preamble

Absolute sovereignty over the world and the human being belongs to God. And it is He who has made human beings sovereign over their social destiny. No one can take this divine right away from human beings or apply it to the interests of a certain person or group. The Iranian nation exercises this right through the articles of its Constitution, where, pursuant to Articles 113 and 121, the responsibility for implementing and guarding the Constitution is vested in the President. The President, who has sworn to God on the Holy Quran before the Iranian nation to support righteousness and justice, and to protect freedom, human dignity and rights of the people as enshrined in the Constitution, declares this Charter on Citizens’ Rights as the Government’s plan and policy for observance and advancement of fundamental rights of the Iranian nation.

This Charter is drawn up with the objective of realizing and promoting citizens’ rights as the ‘Plan and Policy’ of the Government, the subject matter of Article 134 of the Constitution. It encompasses a set of citizens’ rights that are either already recognized in the Iranian legal system or that the Government will exert stringent and pervasive efforts for their recognition, creation, realization and enforcement by amending and developing the legal system and by preparing and pursuing enactment by the legislature of bills to be submitted by the Government in this respect, or by taking any other measure or legal action required. Attainment of this objective will require cooperation of other government branches and entities and participation of the people, organizations, trade unions, non-governmental organizations and the private sector.

The provisions of this Charter shall be read, construed and put into force as a whole and in the framework of the existing legal system, and shall not undermine the rights of Iranian citizens and rights of foreign nationals otherwise recognized in the laws and/or by international obligations undertaken by the State.

I. Right to Life, Health and Quality of Life

Article 1

Citizens have the right to life. No one may be deprived of this right save pursuant to the law.

Article 2

Citizens have the right to enjoy a decent life and necessities thereof, such as clean water, adequate food, promotion of health, environment, appropriate medical treatment, access to medicines, and medical, medicinal and health equipment, supplies and services in compliance with current standards of science and national standards, and safe and sustainable environmental conditions.

Article 3

Women have the right to enjoy suitable health and treatment plans and facilities and appropriate training and counseling to provide for their physical and psychological health in their individual, family and social life and in different stages of life, particularly during pregnancy, childbirth and in post-delivery time, also when suffering from illness, poverty or disability.

Article 4

Children specifically and irrespective of their gender have the right to be protected against discrimination, harassment and exploitation, and to be provided appropriate social protection in the areas of health and prevention of mental, psychological and physical diseases, as well as medical and treatment services.

Article 5

The disabled persons and the older persons have the right to be provided with treatment and rehabilitation facilities for cure and/or re-enablement to have an independent life and to enjoy participating in various aspects of life.

Article 6

Citizens have the right to enjoy an environment favorable to fostering ethical and religious virtues and spiritual elevation. The Government will employ all of its powers to bring about the requisites for the enjoyment of this right, and to combat moral shortcomings such as dishonesty, hypocrisy, blandishment, intolerance, indifference, hatred, distrust, radicalism and dissemblance.

II. Right to Human Dignity and Equality

Article 7

All citizens are equally entitled to human dignity and to all the privileges laid down in the laws and regulations.

Article 8

Exercise of any type of undue discrimination, particularly in access of citizens to public services such as health services and occupational and educational opportunities is forbidden. The Government shall refrain from adopting any decision and taking any action that leads to the widening of the class divide, undue discrimination or deprivation of citizens’ rights.

Article 9

The dignity and reputation of citizens is inviolable. No person, authority or media, particularly those using public budget and facilities, may harm the dignity and reputation of others through their actions or defamatory statements such as libel and slander, even if by quoting others.

Article 10

It is prohibited to insult, degrade or cause hatred against ethnicities and followers of other faiths and creeds and social and political groups.

Article 11

Women have the right to have active and effective participation in policymaking, legislation, management, implementation and supervision, and shall be provided equal social opportunities in accordance with Islamic norms.

(To be Continued)