Charter on Citizenships' Rights

Part 4 III. Right to Freedom and Personal Security

Article 12

Personal and public freedoms of citizens are inviolable. No citizen can be deprived of these freedoms. Restriction of these freedoms may take place only to the extent necessary and pursuant to the law.

Article 13

Every citizen has the right to enjoy security of their person, property, dignity, employment, legal and judicial process, social security and the like. No authority shall, in the name of security, violate or threaten legitimate rights and freedoms of citizens and their human dignity and integrity. Illegal actions in the name of public security, especially violation of people’s privacy, are prohibited.

Article 14

Citizens have the right to speedy and easy access to public security authorities and officials in the event of an illegal violation of their freedom and security. The said authorities and officials shall render services immediately, without discrimination, proportionate to the violation or threat that the citizens have become exposed to and in compliance with the law.

IV. Right to Self-Determination

Article 15

Citizens have equal right to participate in determining their political, economic, social and cultural destiny, and may exercise this right in free and fair elections or referendums.

Article 16

Citizens have equal rights to participate in and monitor the electoral process, to enjoy governmental facilities and privileges (including subsidies, radio and television advertisements and the like), to benefit from campaign contributions and other means of financing election costs, and to complain and object to competent authorities regarding electoral violations.

Article 17

Decisions, measures or statements of governmental officials, administrative and supervisory authorities of elections, military, police, and security officials, prior to election, in the course of considering the qualifications of election candidates, and after elections shall be completely transparent, unbiased and in compliance with the law, in such manner that even the suspicion of electoral fraud or violation, or support for certain candidate(s) cannot arise.

Article 18

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting Organization and all media that use public budget or property shall observe complete neutrality in all stages of the elections to such an extent that no suspicion of supporting certain candidate(s) would arise.

V. Right to Good Governance and Administration

Article 19

Citizens have the right to good governance of State affairs based on the rule of law, efficiency, accountability, transparency, justice and equity. Observance of this right by all authorities and government personnel is mandatory.

Article 20

Citizens have the right to have their administrative affairs handled and performed in compliance with the law, in an objective manner and away from profiteering or personal bias, nepotism, or political favoritism and without prejudgment, at a definite and appropriate time.

Article 21

Citizens have the right to seek remedies and recourse to competent administrative and judicial authorities when they consider decisions of administrative entities and/or of their personnel to be in contravention of laws and regulations.

Article 22

Citizens have the right to be informed of administrative decisions and measures that in one way or another affect their legitimate rights and interests.

Article 23

Administrative authorities and officers shall be accountable and accessible to citizens; and, where they reject a request, they shall respond in writing, upon request, and shall provide the maximum guidance within the framework of their competence.

Article 24

Citizens have the right to a government that is committed to observing good morals; being sincere, honest and trustworthy; consultation, preserving the public treasure, considerate of public conscience and public opinion; moderation and prudence; refraining from radicalism, haste, arbitrariness, deceit, concealments and information manipulation; assuming responsibility for its decisions and actions; apologizing to people for its mistakes; welcoming the views of its opponents and critics; and making appointments and dismissals based on qualifications and capabilities of individuals.

VI. Freedom of Thought and Expression

Article 25

Citizens have freedom of thought. Inquisition is prohibited, and no one can be persecuted merely for his or her beliefs.

Article 26

Every citizen has a right to freedom of speech and expression. This right shall be exercised within the limits prescribed by law. Citizens have the right to freely seek, receive and publish views and information pertaining to various issues, using any means of communication. The Government shall, according to the law, guarantee freedom of speech and expression, especially in the mass media, cyber space, including in newspapers, magazines, books, cinemas, radio and television, social networks and the likes.

Article 27

Citizens have the right to express their opinions, creativeness and emotions via various intellectual, literary and artistic means, in compliance with the law and the rights of others.

Article 28

Citizens have the right to criticize, express dissatisfaction, invite to do good, and advise the Government and public entities regarding their performance. The Government shall be required to promote and develop the culture of accepting criticism, tolerance and compromise.

Article 29

The Government will protect the freedom, independence, plurality, and diversity of the media within the framework of the law. No authority has the right to put pressure on the press and other media to publish or refrain from publishing information or matters, in contravention of legal principles, or embark on censorship or control of publications or other media.

(To be continued)