Culture minister congratulates Christian counterparts on Christmas

Iran's Culture Minister Reza Salehi-Amiri on Sunday congratulated his counterparts in Christian countries on the occasion of Christmas.

In his message, Salehi-Amiri hoped that the people across the globe will witness a more secure world in the New Year.

According to IRNA, the minister pointed out in his message that Jesus Christ (PBUH) has been referred to as the 'Soul of God' in the divine book of Muslims and even a chapter in the Holy Qur'an has been named after his mother, Mary. This, he noted, indicates cultural commonalities between the two religions.

Salehi-Amiri said that today's world needs to make use of the teachings of the holy prophets more than ever to invite the people to peace and friendship and kindness.

"Unfortunately, in the most troubled world of the day, violence and extremism have given an ugly image to human life, which terrorist groups attribute to religion to justify their inhumane acts," he regretted.

"All divine religions, including Islam, advocate ethics, peace and peaceful co-existence of all human beings," he said.

Iranian Christians, he noted, have a longstanding record of peaceful co-existence with other Iranians.