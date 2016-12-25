British Council keen on reciprocal engagements with Iran

British Council, the overseas cultural institute for English language teaching is keen on enhanced reciprocal engagements with Iran.

Alan Smart, director of British Council's Iran branch told IRNA that there is an awakened interest among British people and across the British society generally in Iran and the people in Britain particularly after the very welcome re-engagement and establishment of full diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He said that people are often aware of Iran as a country with a hugely significant and influential culture and history. "With the re-establishment of diplomatic relations, I think there is a real interest to speed with Iran today as a dynamic diversify and a major global player."



He continued, "I think there is a real appetite in the UK to know more about Iran — not just its tremendous history which is always going to be interesting but also Iran today as a modern dynamic society.

"The key areas of our interest are not necessarily different. We have a great commitment to art and mutual exchange between Iran and the UK.

"Education is another key area. Those people who have an understanding of Iran realize that it is an incredibly well educated society, very culturally aware in Iran that we are dealing with.

"I think it means that there is the possibility of cooperation on education both in higher education and schools to have a real mutual exchange of ideas, whether it is to do with scientific research and joint programs, or teachers getting together talking about learning styles and different approaches to teaching and methodology.

"I think there is a lot for us mutually to do; and I think that's for me one of the exciting in all of our work I hope with Iran.

"Iran has got very considerable achievements in the higher education field, so, I hope that the relationship would be based on mutuality and reciprocity which is very important for me and learning from each other.

"I am sure there is still an interest amongst Iranians at all levels and all ages in the English language as a medium of learning things and engage with the rest of the world. So, I hope again we can work helping people in their aspiration towards learning English.

"I would like to see that accompanied by reciprocity and increased in learning and understanding of the Iranian language as well.

"There are places in the UK where you can study Persian language mainly in universities and higher education institutes so I would be interested in also the promotion of Persian in the UK for people to have a better understanding of a culture.

"One of the exciting things we did last year, we had lots of activities and celebrations about Norouz and I know we are hoping to do something similar this year.

"It is a great time and a great festival to make every body aware of the riches of the Iranian culture.

"We are always interested and hope to have opportunities for Iranian academics and scholars to interact with their counterparts in research and other activities. So I hope we'll be doing work of that nature over the coming month.

"We continue dialogue with those who want to study English; there are resources for free on our website which I would encourage people to have a look at.

"We also look for ways to interact more directly with people as well.

"From our point of view as an organization, British Council is committed to very close relationship with our European friends and partners and we want to maintain those friendships.

"I think at the moment it is too early to say how that will affect the nature of our relationship with Iran, I hope it won't effect it very much at all."