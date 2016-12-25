Iran to hold major military air maneuvers

Iran begins five-day military air drills in the southern parts of the country today to display its might and raise its integrity and cohesiveness.

Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base Brigadier General Farzad Esmaili at a press conference on Sunday said the large-scale maneuvers, code-named Modafean Asseman Velayat 7 (The Defenders of Velayat Skies), will kick off on Monday in a vast area of nearly half a million square kilometers in the three provinces of Khuzestan, Hormozgan and Bushehr.

He added that various units of the Army’s Air Defense Forces and the Aerospace Division of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and Air Force fighter jets, including F-4 Phantoms, will take part in joint exercises.

The commander noted that more than 17,000 personnel of the Armed Forces will participate in the drills, either directly or indirectly.

The maneuver will be held in the “most sensitive” area of the country, said Esmaili, and warned extra-regional aircraft to stay out of the drill zone during the exercises.

He added that forces of the Iranian Army and the IRGC would deploy radar systems, electronic eavesdropping devices and low-, medium-, and high-altitude missiles during the massive maneuvers.

The commander said the drills would also include high-level electronic warfare.

In recent years, Iran has made great achievements in its defense sector and reached self-sufficiency in producing essential military equipment and systems.

The Islamic Republic has conducted several military drills to enhance the defense capabilities of its Armed Forces and to test modern military tactics and equipment.

The Islamic Republic has repeatedly assured other countries, especially the regional neighbors, that its military might poses no threat to anyone. Iran says its defense doctrine is merely based on deterrence.