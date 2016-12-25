Iran says it sealed Boeing plane deal at half price

Iran said on Sunday it had negotiated to pay only about half the announced price for 80 new Boeing airliners in an order that the American planemaker had said was worth $16.6 billion.

Boeing and its European rival Airbus both signed huge contracts this month to supply airliners to Iran, the first such deals since international sanctions were lifted under a deal to modify Tehran's nuclear program, Reuters reported.

Replacing Iran's antiquated civil aviation fleet is one of the biggest economic opportunities of the 2015 accord to lift sanctions, which was negotiated by the outgoing administration of US President Barack Obama.

Despite Iran's great need for new planes to replace those from the sanctions era, it has entered the market at a time when Boeing, Airbus and smaller planemakers have all faced a downturn in orders, and are therefore expected to offer deep discounts.

Boeing said this month it was cutting production of its 777 long-haul jet due to a drop in demand.

IRNA quoted Deputy Roads and Urban Development Minister Asghar Fakhrieh-Kashan as saying, "Boeing has announced that its Iran Air contract is worth $16.6 billion. However, considering the nature of our order and its choice possibilities, the purchase contract for 80 Boeing aircraft is worth about 50 percent of that amount."

Airbus's contract to sell 100 jets to Iran Air, signed on Thursday, would be worth $18 billion-$20 billion at list prices, but the head of Iran Air has been quoted as saying the value of the contract would not exceed $10 billion.

The government of President Hassan Rouhani, has pushed to finalize aircraft deals to show results from the nuclear accord with world power to end sanctions.

Fakhrieh-Kashan further said on Sunday that Iran Air may exercise an option to buy 20 more aircraft from ATR — a European maker of regional turboprops — in addition to a planned firm order of 20. A team from the planemaker would arrive in Tehran next week for final talks.

"The final round of talks will be held with ATR representatives next week and we expect the Iran Air contract to be signed ... in the following week," he told IRNA.

"The purchase of 20 planes has been finalized and Iran may buy 20 more planes," said Fakhrieh-Kashan, adding that the contract for 20 planes was worth less than $500 million.

He said eight new passenger planes are to be delivered to Iran Air by mid-March 2017.

The new aircraft will be delivered by France's Airbus and the French-Italian aircraft manufacturer ATR, Fakhriyeh-Kashan told IRNA.

Based on the agreement with Airbus, Iran Air is to receive an A330 and two A320 planes this year, the official added.

In February, ATR, co-owned by Airbus and Italy's Finmeccanica, reported preliminary orders from Iran for 20 ATR 72-600 aircraft and options for another 20. Iran Air said on Twitter that a new ATR turboprop would 'soon' join its fleet.