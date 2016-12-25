EIA: Iran's nine-month oil output up almost 19%

Iran's oil production increased by 18.8 percent to 3.92 million barrels per day (mbd) during January-September, the US Energy Information Agency reported.

According to the report, Iran's oil output, including gas condensates, stood at 4.170 mbd in September — about 20,000 bpd more than November and 870,000 bpd more than September 2015, Trend News Agency reported.

Iran's September oil production was the highest since the late 1980s, the report noted.

According to OPEC and International Energy Agency's reports, Iran's crude oil production was around 3.65 mbd in September.

Iran also says it produces about 560,000 bpd of gas condensates.

Iran has planned to add new production from fields along its border with Iraq. It aims to add 250,000 barrels a day of a new heavy export grade, called West Karoun, by the end of 2016 and raise output to 700,000 barrels a day within three years.

Longer-term output expansion will come from new contracts with foreign oil companies.

Iran hopes to receive the first bids as early as 2017 and aims to lift output to 5 mbd within two or three years — at least 1.3 mbd above what it was in 2010, the year before international sanctions were introduced.

Under an agreement with OPEC reached last month, Iran is allowed to produce 3.8 mbd through the first half of 2017, close to its pre-sanctions peak of around 4 mbd.