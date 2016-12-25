Official: Iran's art of photography has global potentials

Iran's art of photography has high potentials for becoming globalized, said deputy culture minister for artistic affairs.

Speaking to IRNA, Ali Moradkhani cited one of the reasons for this capability as Iran's talented human force in photography. "If we want to present a positive image of Iran to the world, photography would be the most important mechanism for achieving this objective."

Iran's political, social, cultural aspects and even Iran's cultural heritage and its people can be introduced to the world through photography.

This art has been developed recently and the ground is paved for Iranians to flex their muscles in global fields, he said, calling for seizing this opportunity.

"Iranian photographers made lasting photos during the Iran-Iraq War of 1980-1988 and the process should not be limited to one specific era," he concluded.