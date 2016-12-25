Iranian officials’ Christmas messages to Christians

A number of Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, congratulated Christians around the world on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (PBUH).

“Wishing a very Merry Christmas and peaceful 2017 to all, may the miracle birth of Jesus Christ bring peace to our troubled world,” Zarif said in a message posted on his Twitter account on Sunday, IRNA reported.

Foreign Ministry spokesman, Bahram Qassemi, also congratulated Christian fellow citizens on Christmas, saying that "I am writing to congratulate all Christian countrymen, especially Christian media people on the auspicious occasion of Christmas."

Iran’s Christian community has lived together peacefully with other Muslim fellow citizens as well as followers of other divine religions for centuries, and all Iranians take pride in the honorable coexistence, respect and grandeur, Qassemi said.

Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi congratulated Christian fellow citizens and other followers of the prophet of peace and friendship around the world on the occasion, and wished good health and prosperity for Christians in the New Year of 2017.