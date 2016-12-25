Israel says will do 'all it takes' to emerge unharmed by UN vote

Israel pressed forward with promises of retaliation and damage control Sunday following a UN vote last week on an anti-settlement resolution that passed thanks to an abstention by the US, Israel's close ally.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said it began summoning the ambassadors of countries who voted in favor of the resolution, including those from the permanent members of the Security Council — Russia, China, the UK and France. The US ambassador was not being summoned because it had abstained and not voted in favor, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon, AP reported.

Speaking to a weekly meeting of his cabinet on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was also considering a "plan of action" against the UN, without elaborating.

"We will do all it takes so Israel emerges unscathed from this shameful decision," Netanyahu said.

The resolution, which condemned Israeli settlement activities in the occupied West Bank and East Beit-ul-Moqaddas, sparked outrage in Israel and led to a new low in relations between Netanyahu and US President Barack Obama. Tel Aviv has accused Obama of colluding with the Palestinians against Israel.

Israel fears the resolution could open the door to an increase in international steps, including economic measures.

The United Nations maintains that settlements are illegal, but UN officials have reported a surge in construction over the past months. Also much of the international community considers the settlements illegal.

Some 430,000 Israeli settlers currently live in the occupied West Bank and a further 200,000 Israelis live in East Beit-ul-Moqaddas.

In addition to the measures declared Sunday, Israel has recalled its ambassadors to New Zealand and Senegal for consultations and canceled a planned January visit to Israel by Senegal's foreign minister. A visit by Ukraine's prime minister has also been canceled in light of its support for the UN vote and Israel has pledged to cut millions of shekels in funding to certain UN agencies.