RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

December 25, 2016 0502 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:174460
Publish Date: Sun, 25 Dec 2016 19:53:05 GMT
Service: Sport

Iran’s junior boxers collect four bronzes at Agalarov Cup

Iran’s junior boxers collect four bronzes at Agalarov Cup
the photo shows Iran’s junior squad at the 2016 Agalarov Cup Youth Boxing Tournament in Baku, Azerbaijan.
presstv.com

Iran’s boxers won four bronze medals in the 2016 Agalarov Cup Youth Boxing Tournament in Azerbaijan.

In 49kg, Peyman Shahpari had to settle for a bronze medal following his lost to a representative from the host nation on Saturday after reaching the semifinal round in the 49-kg weight category, Press TV reported.

Ashkan Rezaei also lost to his Georgian opponent in the round of four and grabbed a bronze medal in the 52kg weight class.

Two more bronze medals were earned for the Iranian squad by Ashkan Rashid and Amir Mohammad Nourshad in the 64kg and 91kg divisions, respectively.

“Given that members of the Iranian team are moving from adolescence to adulthood, their performances in the contests were satisfactory. We hope the national boxers could broaden their skills and convert their bronzes to better medals in future international competitions,” said Iran’s manager Hossein Nohroudi.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Iran’s
junior
boxers
IranDaily
 
Resource: Press TV
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0599 sec