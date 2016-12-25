Iran’s junior boxers collect four bronzes at Agalarov Cup

Iran’s boxers won four bronze medals in the 2016 Agalarov Cup Youth Boxing Tournament in Azerbaijan.

In 49kg, Peyman Shahpari had to settle for a bronze medal following his lost to a representative from the host nation on Saturday after reaching the semifinal round in the 49-kg weight category, Press TV reported.

Ashkan Rezaei also lost to his Georgian opponent in the round of four and grabbed a bronze medal in the 52kg weight class.

Two more bronze medals were earned for the Iranian squad by Ashkan Rashid and Amir Mohammad Nourshad in the 64kg and 91kg divisions, respectively.

“Given that members of the Iranian team are moving from adolescence to adulthood, their performances in the contests were satisfactory. We hope the national boxers could broaden their skills and convert their bronzes to better medals in future international competitions,” said Iran’s manager Hossein Nohroudi.