Iran, Lebanon beach soccer teams to play international friendlies

Iran and Lebanon are scheduled to hold two international [beach soccer] friendly fixtures within the next few days as part of their preparations for the upcoming 2017 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Beach Soccer Championship.

The matches will be played on December 28 and 29 in the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, Hormuzgan province, Press TV reported.

The friendlies will be hold at the request of the Lebanese Football Association.

The 2017 AFC Beach Soccer Championship will take place during January 21-29 in the UAE.

The Iranian squad has been pooled with Chinese Taipei and Vietnam in Group B of the event. Iran will take on Chinese Taipei in its opener at Jumeirah Beach in Dubai on January 21.

Group A consists of Australia, Lebanon, Thailand and the UAE.

China has been drawn in Group C along with Indonesia and Oman. Group D includes Japan, South Korea, and Uzbekistan.

Iran men’s national beach soccer team ranks first in Asia. According to the latest monthly rankings released by the Beach Soccer Worldwide (BSWW), the Iranian squad collected 1,785 points to maintain its place as the best squad in Asia and claim the fifth spot in the world.

On November 5, the Iranian outfit achieved a commendable second-place finish at the Samsung Beach Soccer Intercontinental Cup Dubai 2016, in the UAE.

Iran played against South American powerhouse Brazil in final at the Dubai International Marine Club. Iranians lost the match 2-6 to their rivals.