December 25, 2016

News ID:174462
Publish Date: Sun, 25 Dec 2016 19:55:47 GMT
Service: Sport

Anastasi: Iran’s offer not satisfying enough

Anastasi: Iran's offer not satisfying enough

Sports Desk

The Italian coach of Poland’s Gdansk, Andrea Anastasi, revealed that he had held negotiations with the I.R. Iran Volleyball Federation over the helm of the men’s national volleyball team though did not find the offer satisfying.

He, who was earlier among the candidates for Iran’s head coaching position, added, “This was the first time that the Iranian federation and I held very serious talks. They had put forward their proposals at different intervals in the past. I guess this was the third time it was presented to me,” varzesh3.com reported.

He added I declined the offer, for it was not satisfying enough. I sent an email to the Iranian federation, thanked them [for their invitation] and told them I could not coach their team.”

 

   
