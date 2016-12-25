Ozil, Arsenal look to bounce back after mini-slump

Arsene Wenger knows Arsenal has no margin for error when it attempts to revive its Premier League title challenge against West Bromwich Albion today.

The visit of Tony Pulis’s side to the Emirates Stadium presents the Gunners with an opportunity to bounce back after successive defeats to Everton and Manchester City that have undermined their claim to be genuine challengers this season, AFP reported.

It was not simply the defeats, but the manner of the losses in games when Wenger’s side led on both occasions only to be overwhelmed by its opponents' greater strength.

The performances led to accusations that, despite a promising start to the season in both the Premier League and the Champions League, Arsenal remains flawed and incapable of pulling off the right result when it mattered most.

Bearing the brunt of that criticism was Mesut Ozil, the playmaker whose contribution had been praised during the opening months of the campaign before the Germany international produced two subpar performances.

Wenger, though, is happy with the 28-year-old World Cup winner's contribution — although Ozil is yet to commit himself to a new contract — and insists the explanation for his team’s dip lies elsewhere.

“I don’t give Mesut any leeway when the team doesn’t have possession,” Wenger told Arsenal Player.

“He has to do his job like everybody else and usually he does it well.

Pulis’s men have lost just twice in their last seven games but the Welshman is already looking at potential reinforcements in the January transfer window.

“I know where we are at the moment and we’re bobbing along okay," said Pulis, who could be without key midfielder James Morrison who has had a bout of flu.

“What we’ve got to do is try to improve it this (transfer) window if we can and keep it going and hopefully every window from that point onwards we will get those one or two quality players that we need all the time.”

Pulis, who launched a bid this week for Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, has urged players unable to get into the starting XI at bigger clubs to consider joining the Baggies for regular football.

“This is a very good club to be at, it’s an opportunity to come here and play,” he said.

“Jonny Evans is one example of someone who couldn’t get into (Manchester) United’s team, now he’s been talked of in terms of Arsenal and Liverpool, the press are talking about him being one of their targets.

“It gives them the opportunity to play and that for me is what it’s all about.”