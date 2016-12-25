RSS
Publish Date: Sun, 25 Dec 2016 19:58:39 GMT
Iranian forward on AEK Athens radar

Iranian striker of Perspolis F.C. Mehdi Taremi has been linked with a move to Greek side AEK Athens.

The 24-year-old forward has scored seven goals for the Iranian giant in 15 matches in the first half of the current season of Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Last season (2014-15), Taremi won the Best Striker Award of the 14th edition of the Iranian football league with 16 goals in 25 matches.

Taremi has made 16 appearances for Iran national football team, scoring seven goals.

The player was supposed to join Turkey’s Caykur Rizespor at the beginning of the present season but the move was canceled.

The Greek giant has already been linked with Iranian international players Karim Ansarifard and Soroush Rafiei.

 

   
Tasnim News Agency
