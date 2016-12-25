Multiple bombings kill 11 in, around Iraq’s capital

Eleven people have been killed and over 30 others injured in a series of bomb attacks that ripped through commercial areas in and around the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Police said the deadliest in Sunday’s separate attacks were carried out in the southeastern district of Nahrawan and the southwestern district of Suwaib. Three civilians were killed in each of the areas. Five fatalities were also reported from elsewhere.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but they have the hallmark of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group.

On Saturday, Iraqi officials announced that at least ten people had been killed in bomb and mortar attacks by Daesh across the country.

Iraqi troops, supported by fighters from Hashd al-Sha’abi and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, are engaged in a joint operation that was launched on October 17 to retake Mosul, the second largest Iraqi city, from Daesh terrorists.

Mosul fell to Daesh in June 2014 and has since been used by the terror group as its de facto capital in Iraq.

Iraqi forces have managed to liberate most of the areas Daesh once controlled in the country during the past year and are increasingly tightening the noose around the terrorists to win back their last urban bastion, Mosul.

Having largely lost to government and pro-government forces, Daesh currently resorts more than ever to sporadic bomb attacks against civilians in urban areas.

Human Rights Watch said on December 21 that Daesh in Mosul were deliberately targeting civilians who declined to join their ranks.