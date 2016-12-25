Bomb attack kills two at market in northern Cameroon

Two people have been killed in a bomb attack at a crowded market in northern Cameroon.

The bombing was carried out in the town of Mora, near the Nigerian border, on Sunday.

The assailant detonated his explosives close to an area packed with Christmas shoppers.

According to an aide to the governor of Far North region, Midjiyawa Bakary, a young student and a woman died in the deadly attack. The bomb also killed the attacker and wounded five other people.

The attacker was pretending to be a beggar and was walking toward the market which was full because of Christmas, a Cameroonian soldier said. Members of a vigilance committee spotted him before he could penetrate the market, he added. "He was stopped and in panic he detonated his explosives. If he hadn't been spotted the death toll would have been higher."

No group or individual has far claimed responsibility for the deadly attack, but the Boko Haram Takfiri terrorists, based in Nigeria, have carried out similar attacks in Cameroon.

Mora, which has frequently suffered from deadly attacks by Boko Haram, is home to the headquarters of a joint force consisting of soldiers from Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad, which is tasked with battling the terror group.

Over 8,000 Cameroonian soldiers are currently deployed in the Far North region as well as a large military base consisting of motorized infantry brigades in Mora.