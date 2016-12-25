RSS
2 killed as police building collapses in Nigeria’s Lagos

A two-story building belonging to Nigeria’s police has collapsed, leaving two people dead.

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said Sunday that the incident took place at about 04:00 a.m. (10.00 p.m. ET) in the densely populated Ikeja district in the commercial capital of Lagos.

A spokesman for Lagos state police said that the search for potential victims under the rubble was over.

"Two people lost their lives. Nobody is inside the rubble," said Dolapo Badmus.

A NEMA official also confirmed that search for other people in the building, which was located in a police training center, was over.

There was no report on whether the cadets of the Nigerian police were also affected in the incident.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, has seen frequent building collapses over the past years with officials keep blaming contractors for using cheap material in construction.

More than 150 people were killed in the collapse of a church southeast of Nigeria in December. In that case, prosecutors charged the engineers and church trustees with negligence, saying structural failures and detailing errors were to blame.

   
KeyWords
police
collapses
Nigeria
 
