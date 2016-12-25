UNSC vote shows Israel losing support around world: Analyst

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says ties with the UN will be reassessed now that the Security Council has adopted a resolution calling for a halt on building illegal settlements.

On Friday, the UNSC Resolution 2334 was passed with 14 votes in favor and one abstention by the US. It condemned the establishment of settlements by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories as a "flagrant violation under international law," which it said was “dangerously imperiling the viability” of peace and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Anthony Hall, editor-in-chief of American Herald Tribune, believes the historic UNSC vote against Israeli settlements is a clear message that the Tel Aviv regime is losing support around the world.

“This Israeli juggernaut, this imperial expansionist project is demeaning Palestinians and demeaning decent people around the world and this vote finally demonstrates in no uncertain terms that the Jewish people globally and the … [regime] of Israel has to take into account, and all Israeli citizens, that they do not have the support and backing of the international community with this atrocious building of settlements and expanding into other people’s territories,” the analyst told Press TV in an interview on Sunday.

He also said the United States decision to abstain from the UNSC vote on Israeli settlements was a “very major step”.

The analyst further congratulated the governments of New Zealand, Senegal, Malaysia and Venezuela for stepping in after Egypt, under pressure from US President-elect Donald Trump, decided not to move forward with its push for a vote at the UN Security Council.

According to the analyst, by joining the expansionary project of Israel, Trump is demonstrating that he is totally contradicting the principles that he said he would stand for after becoming president.

Israel was created in 1948 after wars on Arab states. The warfare was followed by the establishment of the so-called Green Line, which marked its forcefully-seized contours.

However, in 1967, it staged further military attacks beyond the line, seizing the Palestinian territories now known as the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds. Since then, it has been dotting the lands with more than 120 settlements despite the international outcry against the unlawful activities.