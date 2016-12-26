Charter on Citizenships' Rights

Part 5 VI. Freedom of Thought and Expression

Article 25

Citizens have freedom of thought. Inquisition is prohibited, and no one can be persecuted merely for his or her beliefs.

Article 26

Every citizen has a right to freedom of speech and expression. This right shall be exercised within the limits prescribed by law. Citizens have the right to freely seek, receive and publish views and information pertaining to various issues, using any means of communication. The Government shall, according to the law, guarantee freedom of speech and expression, especially in the mass media, cyber space, including in newspapers, magazines, books, cinemas, radio and television, social networks and the likes.

Article 27

Citizens have the right to express their opinions, creativeness and emotions via various intellectual, literary and artistic means, in compliance with the law and the rights of others.

Article 28

Citizens have the right to criticize, express dissatisfaction, invite to do good, and advise the Government and public entities regarding their performance. The Government shall be required to promote and develop the culture of accepting criticism, tolerance and compromise.

Article 29

The Government will protect the freedom, independence, plurality, and diversity of the media within the framework of the law. No authority has the right to put pressure on the press and other media to publish or refrain from publishing information or matters, in contravention of legal principles, or embark on censorship or control of publications or other media.

VII. Right of Access to Information

Article 30

Citizens have the right to access public information available in public institutions and private institutions that provide public services. All organs and entities are required to continuously publish unclassified information required by society.

Article 31

Citizens have the right to access their personal data collected and kept by persons and institutions providing public services, and to request correction of such data, should they find it to be incorrect. Personal information pertaining to individuals shall not be placed at the disposal of others, save pursuant to the law or with the consent of the individuals themselves.

Article 32

Children have the right to access information appropriate to their age, and shall not be exposed to immoral, violent or any other types of content that would cause intimidation or physical or psychological harm.

VIII. Right of Access to Cyberspace

Article 33

Citizens have the right to freely and without discrimination enjoy access to and communicate and obtain information and knowledge from cyberspace. This right encompasses respect for cultural diversity, languages, traditions and religious beliefs and observance of ethical principles in cyberspace. Imposition of any type of restriction (such as filtering, interference, speed reduction and network interruption) without explicit legal authority is prohibited.

Article 34

Citizens have the right to enjoy the benefits of e-government and e-commerce, educational opportunities and user training, without discrimination.

Article 35

Citizens have the right to enjoy cyber security, security of communication technologies and informatics, and protection of their personal data and privacy.

(To be continued)