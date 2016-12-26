Israeli court sentences Palestinian girl to 16 years in jail

An Israeli court has sentenced a 19-year-old Palestinian girl to 16 years behind bars for allegedly trying to stab an Israeli settler in East Jerusalem al-Quds last year.

The district court in Jerusalem al-Quds also sentenced Shurouq Dwayyat to pay a fine of 80,000 shekels ($20,929) on Sunday, the girl’s family said, according to Palestinian Ma’an news agency.

Shurouq was shot and injured on October 7, 2015, by a 35-year-old Israeli settler in the Old City of East Jerusalem al-Quds after she allegedly tried to stab him.

However, witnesses have rejected the reports, saying it was the settler who had assaulted her, and that the girl was not carrying any sharp objects at the time.

Shurouq was seriously wounded after she was shot four times in the upper body, according to Ma’an.

The ruling comes a week after another teenage girl was sentenced to a year and a half in jail after being convicted of a similar charge.

On December 19, an Israeli military court found 15-year-old Natalie Shukha guilty of attempting to stab an Israeli soldier at a military checkpoint in April. Shukha was shot and wounded by Israeli forces back then.

The occupied Palestinian territories have been the scene of clashes ever since Israeli forces imposed restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem al-Quds in August 2015.

Since October last year, more than 265 Palestinians have been killed at the hands of Israeli forces.

According to Palestinian prisoners’ rights group Addameer, the Israeli military detained 106 Palestinian women and girls in 2015, up by 70 percent compared to 2013.

According to the group, most of the female detainees were subject to ill-treatment by prison authorities.