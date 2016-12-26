RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

December 26, 2016 0234 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:174501
Publish Date: Mon, 26 Dec 2016 15:07:52 GMT
Service: Middle East

Russia raps General Assembly resolution on Syria investigation

Russia raps General Assembly resolution on Syria investigation

Russia has blasted a recent UN General Assembly (UNSG) resolution mandating an “independent” institution funded by “voluntary donation” to assist investigation into alleged war crimes in Syria.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said Monday that such a body would not be able to carry out an impartial investigation under the UNSG resolution, which was passed by the assembly last week, RT reported.

He said the interests of the parties channeling funding to such team would interfere with an unbiased research, the envoy said. The body would, instead, be “delivering the results desired by its sponsors,” he asserted.

He, meanwhile, warned that it is becoming a common trend to send a flawed resolution to the General Assembly when the draft fails to get a consensus at the UN Security Council.

“This decision of the General Assembly was not right ... we honestly believe that the General Assembly does not have the authority to establish such institutions,” said Churkin.

On Wednesday, a day before the non-binding resolution was put to vote, Iran’s Deputy Ambassador to the UN Gholam-Hossein Dehqani said, “We find the draft resolution to be an unconstructive move, on both legal and political grounds,”

Since 2011, Syria has been grappling with militancy fueled by the regional and extra-regional countries seeking the ouster of the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

Those states, which most notably include the United States, Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, have been unstintingly funneling financial assistance to Takfiri groups, while supporting anti-Damascus actions at the United Nations at the same time.

   
KeyWords
investigation
Russia
General
 
Resource: presstv
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0624 sec