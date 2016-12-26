Moscow railway stations being evacuated on bomb threat

Police in the Russian capital of Moscow are evacuating people at three railway stations over an anonymous bomb threat, local media say.

Some 3,000 people were evacuated from the Kazansky, Leningradsky, and Yaroslavsky railway stations in the Russian capital on Monday. The three stations are located on the same square in Moscow.

Police, who earlier received the anonymous bomb threat, are planning to use sniffer dogs to search the stations for potential bombs.

On December 19, Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov was fatally shot in an act of terrorism in the capital, Anakara. The assassin, an off-duty Turkish police officer, shouted, “Don’t forget Aleppo,” referring to a Syrian city that was recently liberated from militants by the Syrian and Russian militaries. Russian officials have said the assassin was not acting on his own singular initiative.

On Sunday, a Russian airliner carrying military personnel, journalists, and musicians to a Russian base in Syria crashed into the Black Sea near the city of Sochi. While investigations are continuing to determine the cause of the crash, a potential terrorist attack has been ruled out.

Russia has been carrying out a bombardment campaign in Syria — including formerly in Aleppo — on a request from the Syrian government since September 2015. The aerial campaign has boosted the Syrian military’s campaign against foreign-sponsored militancy in Syria.