Culture minister visits IRNA

Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Reza Salehi Amiri toured the headquarters of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) in Tehran on Monday.

IRNA Managing Director Mohammad Khoddadi and Iran Cultural and Press Institute (ICPI) Managing Director Mohammad Taqi Roghaniha welcomed the culture minister.

Salehi Amiri visited various departments of the news agency and held talks with its staff and reporters.

This was Salehi Amiri's first visit to IRNA since the Parliament gave him vote of confidence on November 1, 2016.

IRNA is the official news agency of the Islamic Republic of Iran. It is under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

IRNA has dozens of offices in Iran and other countries.