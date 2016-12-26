Iran's folk music concert gets European kudos

Traditional Iranian music was warmly received by Spanish and European audiences, said the conductor of Sazineh Ensemble.

The ensemble, which was invited by Iran's Cultural Center in Madrid to take part in the World Ethnicities Culture Festival in Madrid, staged concerts on December 21-22.

The conductor, Peyman Bozorgnia noted that several Spanish and Mexican musicians and researchers said that they did not think that Iran had such lively music.

He added that the ensemble performed a five-person concert on the first day of the festival, noting that each donned garbs special to his/her own region. This, he said, caught the attention of the audience.

On the second day of the festival, researchers from Spain and Scotland as well as from Latin American countries attended the festival and they were also impressed by the colorful clothes of musicians from each region of Iran.

Sazineh Ensemble includes 30 musicians from different regions of Iran such as Azarbaijan and Ilam among others.