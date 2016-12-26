RSS
Non-oil exports exceed $31b in nine months

Iran exported non-oil goods valued at over $31 billion in the nine months to December 20, official customs data showed.

Iran Customs Administration gave the exact value of non-oil exports in the nine-month period at $31.593 billion, Tasnim News Agency reported.

During the mentioned time span, Iran also imported goods worth $31.538 billion, which indicates a growth of 4.38 percent against the figure for the same period last year.

In recent years, Iran has stepped up efforts to increase non-oil exports and cut dependency on oil revenues.

In 2014, the country's exports of commodities and natural-gas condensate reached $50 billion, showing a 19 percent increase compared to the figure for the year before.

Iran's exports of service in diverse sectors, including tourism, engineering and transit also recorded a boom.

   
