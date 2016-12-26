Iran's capital market draws more foreign investors

Central Securities Depository of Iran (CSDI) issued 14 new trading codes for foreign institutional investors in the month to December 21, said the head of the CSDI.

Iran's Securities and Exchange news agency (SENA) quoted Mohammadreza Mohseni as saying, "This brings the total number of foreign institutional investors to 141."

Institutional investors, which received codes to trade in Iran's capital market, are from Georgia, the UAE, Afghanistan, Indonesia, China, Oman, Germany and Sweden, he added.

Mohseni further said that nine investors from the US, Switzerland, Azerbaijan, Poland, China, Iraq and Afghanistan received their trading codes in previous months.

He added that 769 trading codes have been issued for foreign traders since 1994.

Currently foreign traders trading in Iran's capital market are from the United States, Russia, the UK, Spain, Poland, Azerbaijan, the UAE, Maldives, Poland, Hong Kong, Qatar, Iraq, Luxembourg, Kuwait, New Zealand, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Uzbekistan, China, the Netherlands, India, Turkey, Lebanon, South Africa, Japan, Cyprus, Italy, Norway, Greece, Indonesia, Pakistan, Armenia, Afghanistan and Malaysia.