Ministry: Turkey detained nearly 1,700 last week

Turkish authorities last week detained 1,682 people for questioning over suspected links to militant organizations and arrested 516 of them, Interior Ministry said on Monday.

People suspected of links to the self-exiled opposition figure Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara says orchestrated an attempted coup in July, made up the biggest number, with 1,096 detained and 426 of those arrested, Reuters reported.

A total of 508 people were detained for links with Kurdish militants and 78 of those arrested, the ministry said. Authorities detained 78 people for links to Daesh terrorist group and arrested 12, it said.

Cafeteria manager jailed

Turkish authorities have also arrested the cafeteria manager of the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper for insulting the president after he said he would not serve tea to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, one of the manager's lawyers told Reuters on Monday.

Senol Buran, who runs the cafeteria at the Istanbul office of Cumhuriyet, was taken into custody after police raided his home late on Saturday, lawyer Ozgur Urfa said. The newspaper is among the few still critical of the government.

Insulting the president is a crime punishable by up to four years in prison in Turkey.

Lawyers for Erdogan have filed more than 1,800 cases against people including cartoonists and schoolchildren on accusations of insulting the president.

Following the failed coup in July, Erdogan said he would drop the outstanding suits, in a one-off gesture of national unity.