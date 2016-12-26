Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to visit Iran

Azerbaijani entrepreneurs will visit the Iranian cities of Tabriz and Ardabil during January 14-17, announced Azerbaijan Export and Investments Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) in a statement on Monday.

Meetings with Iranian entrepreneurs are planned during the visit to expand ties among the businessmen of Iran and Azerbaijan, reported Trend News Agency.

The visit will take place under the organizational support of National Confederation of Entrepreneurs Organizations of Azerbaijan.

Baku will host Azerbaijani-Iranian business forum today.

It is expected that Iranian entrepreneurs involved in the fields of agriculture, food industry, pharmaceuticals, transportation, logistics, tourism, ICT, construction, production of building materials, spare car parts and others, will take part in the forum, according to the statement.

Iranian companies have to date invested $2.6 billion in Azerbaijan's economy of which $145 million has been absorbed in the non-oil sector. This is while some 450 companies in which Iranians have shares operate in Azerbaijan.

Trade between Azerbaijan and Iran amounted to $175 million in January-November 2016, of which $130.13 million pertained to imports from Iran, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.