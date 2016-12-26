RSS
December 26, 2016

Publish Date: Mon, 26 Dec 2016
Pakistan calls for expanding Iran trade

Pakistan calls for expanding Iran trade

Pakistan's ambassador to Iran called for broadening trade relations between Islamabad and Tehran.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Monday, Asif Khan Durrani noted that there is a tremendous scope to strengthen trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Iran, Fars News Agency reported.

The Pakistani ambassador is in Pakistan to elaborate on the huge trade potentials for Pakistani businessmen in Iran.

Pointing to the obstacles to Iran-Pakistan trade, he said, "The unavailability of banking channel is one of the biggest reasons of limited trade between the two countries. By exploiting trade and investment opportunities, bilateral trade could easily reach new heights."

Durrani invited Pakistani businessmen to participate in the 'Aleeshan Pakistan' exhibition slated for March 4-7 in Tehran. This, he said, would provide Pakistani businessmen an opportunity to establish new contacts with Iranian counterparts, which is essential for boosting two-way trade.

The Iranian president and Pakistan prime minister have already agreed to boost trade between the two countries to $5 billion.

   
Pakistan
Iran
trade
 
