Over 20 civilians murdered by armed groups in Aleppo

Syrian authorities said terrorist groups had murdered 21 civilians, including women and children, at close range as they quit second city Aleppo last week, state media reported.

The bodies were found in two neighborhoods in east Aleppo, AFP quoted state news agency SANA as saying late Sunday.

The head of Aleppo's forensic unit, Zaher Hajjo, told SANA that "21 corpses of civilian victims, including five children and four women, killed by terrorist groups" were examined.

"The bodies were found in prisons run by the terrorist groups in Sukkari and Al-Kalasseh, and they were found to have been murdered by gunshot at very close range," Hajjo was quoted as saying.

Under a landmark deal brokered by Russia and Turkey, 35,000 armed forces and civilians left east Aleppo last week.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said "dozens of Syrians" were murdered in east Aleppo by armed groups.

"Mass graves containing dozens of Syrians who were murdered and subjected to savage torture have been discovered," spokesman Igor Konachenkov said, according to Russian agencies.

He said most had been killed by gunshot wounds to the head and many bodies "were not whole," and that thorough investigations would force the armed groups’ backers in the West to "recognize their responsibility for the cruelty".

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that bodies had been found in east Aleppo’s streets, but could not specify how they had been killed.

World powers have been fiercely divided over Syria's conflict since it first erupted in March 2011, with Russia firmly backing Syria while some Persian Gulf Arab states and much of the West supporting those fighting against the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

After weeks of heavy fighting, Damascus announced complete victory in the battle to liberate east Aleppo from armed groups.

The groups’ repulsion from Aleppo marks Assad’s greatest victory since the conflict began in 2011.