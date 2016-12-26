Netanyahu seeks to rally Israelis around him in anti-Obama assault

Benjamin Netanyahu has been unrelenting in his criticism of the Obama administration over what he condemned as its "shameful" decision not to veto a UN Security Council resolution calling for a halt to Israeli settlement-building.

But with the clock ticking down on Barack Obama's presidency, a possibly more amenable Republican Donald Trump waiting in the wings and a $38 billion US military aid package to Israel a done deal, it's all a calculated risk for the four-term, right-wing Israeli prime minister, Reuters reported.

Netanyahu, after the stinging defeat on the international stage, is already maneuvering to mine deep-seated feelings among many Israelis that the policies toward the Palestinians are overly criticized in a world where deadlier conflicts rage.

He has tried to rally Israelis around him by attempting to portray the anti-settlement resolution.

At the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu brushed aside a White House denial and again accused the Obama administration of colluding with the Palestinians in the UN move against the settlements, which are considered illegal by most countries and described as illegitimate by Washington.

Some 430,000 Israeli settlers currently live in the occupied West Bank and a further 200,000 Israelis live in East Beit-ul-Moqaddas.

The United Nations maintains that settlements are illegal, but UN officials have reported a surge in construction over the past months.

On Thursday, Netanyahu successfully lobbied Egypt, which proposed the draft resolution, to withdraw it – enlisting the help of President-elect Trump to persuade Cairo to drop the bid.

But the Israeli premier was ultimately outmaneuvered at the United Nations, where New Zealand, Venezuela, Senegal and Malaysia resubmitted the proposal a day later.

It passed 14-0, with an abstention from the United States, withholding Washington's traditional use of its veto to protect Israel at the world body in what was widely seen as a parting shot by Obama against Netanyahu and his settlement policy.

The resolution adopted on Friday at the UN changes nothing on the ground between Israel and the Palestinians.

Israel fears the resolution could open the door to an increase in international steps, including economic measures.

"The Obama administration made a shameful, underhanded move," Netanyahu said after the vote. It was some of the sharpest criticism he has voiced against Obama, who got off on the wrong foot with Israelis when he skipped Israel during a Middle East visit after first taking office in 2009.

In a further display of anger, Netanyahu summoned the US ambassador to meet him during a day of reprimands delivered at the Foreign Ministry to envoys of the 10 countries with embassies in Israel among the 14 that backed the resolution.