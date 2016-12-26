India to mark 60 years of Indo-Iranian cultural ties

A colorful mélange of handloom, pottery and textile will mark 60 years of Indo-Iranian cultural ties at the upcoming Dastkari Haat Craft Bazaar in India.

For the 31st edition of the annual festival, which begins on the New Year, Dastkari Haat Samiti will be showcasing works by nine Iranian craftsmen and artistes to revive the old civilizational and creative links between the two countries, intoday.in reported.

Iranian pottery pieces, metalworks in a variety of ornaments, decorative objects along with exotic carpets will be the highlight of the event.

The fortnight-long crafts bazaar will also focus on the rich traditions of India, along with 200 popular art, crafts and textiles.

Unlike other crafts fairs where readymade products are available for sale, Dastkari Haat will offer a glimpse of the creative processes and live demonstrations of artworks by Iranian artists giving visitors a chance to interact, learn, appreciate and explore Iranian handicrafts and textiles.

Titled, 'Exhibition of Iranian and Indian Handicrafts', the interactions, which starts from January 3, will take place in the forms of diminutive workshops during the event.

The bazaar will also have myriad cultural performances including Baul singers and Chaau performance from Bengal. Audience will also get a colorful spectacle of folk dancers from Rajasthan.

"The Samiti has constantly worked towards expanding opportunities for craftspeople as conservationists of Indian heritage. The Samitis artisan-members have traveled all over and collaborated with local artisans in other developing nations to create utility-based and market-friendly products.

"We hope to build beautiful relationships through the interaction with Iranian craftsmen as well," said Jaya Jaitly, president of Dastkari Haat Samiti.