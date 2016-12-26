Deeney scores 100th goal to deny Allardyce a winning start as Palace coach

Watford's Troy Deeney applauds the fans as he leaves the pitch in his side's Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road stadium on Monday. skysports.com

Troy Deeney scored his 100th goal for Watford to earn his side a 1-1 draw and deny Sam Allardyce a winning start as Crystal Palace manager.

Yohan Cabaye gave Allardyce, who was appointed on Friday following the sacking of Alan Pardew, the perfect start, firing home in the 26th minute to give the visitor a deserved lead, skysports.com reported.

It could have got even better for Palace in the 36th minute but Christian Benteke, who was brought down in the penalty area by Heurelho Gomes, saw his penalty saved by the Brazilian goalkeeper.

Buoyed by the penalty miss, Watford, which was forced into two substitutions in the opening 15 minutes, responded in good fashion and was awarded a penalty of its own with 20 minutes remaining when Sebastian Prodl was bundled to the floor by Damien Delaney.

Deeney made no mistake from the spot to end a run of 10 games without a goal and in the process become only the fifth player to score 100 goals for Watford.

The draw raised Watford's point tally to 22 from 18 matches. Palace has only garnered 16 points from its past 18 games.

Allardyce made two changes in naming his first Palace side with Mathieu Flamini and Andros Townsend coming in to the side in place of Joe Ledley and James McArthur.

Walter Mazzarri also made two changes with Adlene Guedioura and Daryll Janmaat replacing Deeney and Juan Camilo Zuniga, but any plans the Italian boss made before kickoff went out the window very early on.

In the second minute Wilfried Zaha burst down the left, forcing Janmaat into a sliding tackle. The Dutchman overstretched in making the tackle, tweaking a muscle and he was eventually replaced by Zuniga.

Things immediately went from bad to worse for the host as Valon Behrami went down clutching his left hamstring and he was replaced by Deeney, meaning Watford became the fourth team in Premier League history to substitute two starting players in the opening 15 minutes.

Palace, which started extremely brightly, took full advantage in the 26th minute as Townsend drove ate heart of the Watford defense, before slipping the ball through to Cabaye, who beat the offside trap and smashed a first-time shot past Gomes and into the far corner.

The visitor had the opportunity to double its advantage 10 minutes later when Benteke latched onto Prodl's back pass ahead of Gomes, who brought the Belgium international down in the penalty area.

Referee Mark Clattenburg pointed to the spot but Benteke's tame effort was easily saved by Gomes, diving low down to his left.

The miss lifted Watford and its fans and it eventually leveled in the 70th minute when Delaney needlessly brought down Prodl to leave referee with little choice but to award the game's second penalty.

Substitute Deeney, who had unexpectedly had been left out of the starting lineup, made absolutely no mistake, powerfully striking the ball straight down the middle to bring the scores level.