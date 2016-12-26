RSS
December 26, 2016

News ID:174524
Publish Date: Mon, 26 Dec 2016 19:41:10 GMT
Service: Culture

Malaysia to host 'Iran's Cultural Days'

Malaysia to host 'Iran's Cultural Days'

'Iran's Cultural Days' will open in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with a ceremony on Tuesday at the National Library of Malaysia (PNM).

Organized by Iran's Cultural Center and PNM, the program will end on December 29, IRNA wrote.

The event will include the screening of Iranian films and holding photography, book and handicrafts exhibitions.

This is the first time in recent years that a program titled 'Iran's Cultural Days' has been planned in the Southeast Asian country.

Among the films to be screened at the cultural event are: 'The Song of Sparrows' by Majid Majidi, 'Azar, Shahdokht, Parviz And Others' and 'The Day of the Devil' by Behrouz Afkhami.

   
