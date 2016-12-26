RSS
News ID:174525
Publish Date: Mon, 26 Dec 2016 19:44:16 GMT
Service: Iran

Leader: Jesus is our prophet, too

Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, said on Monday, “Jesus is a prophet of us Muslims, too.”

There are many verses in the Qur’an about Jesus Christ (PBUH), Ayatollah Khamenei said in a post on his Twitter account on the occasion of Christmas.

“We recognize him as an arch-prophet,” the Leader added.

A number of high-ranking Iranian officials, including President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, had earlier congratulated Christians around the world on the auspicious occasion of Christmas, the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (PBUH).

On Sunday, people around the world celebrated the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ.

Pope Francis offered a Christmas hope for peace in a world lacerated by war and terrorism, urging people to remember migrants, refugees and those hit by economic instability caused by "idolatry of money".

   
