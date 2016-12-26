Defense minister: Takfirism poses threat to whole world

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan said that the Takfiri terrorism poses threat not only to Iraq and Syria but the entire world.

"Iran recognizes the regional security as its own, and believes that the insecurity in the region will put the security of the whole world in danger," Dehqan said in a cultural ceremony in Tehran on Monday, IRNA reported.

Pointing to a proposal made by the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in 2013 on the need for a World Against Violence and Extremism (WAVE) , the minister said the move indicated that Iran pioneers struggle against the Takfiri trend which threatens the global security.

Iran’s president proposed the contours of an international effort against extremism in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

"The Takfiri ideology, which has been created by Americans, Zionists, regional reactionary Arabs and even countries like Turkey, is not limited to Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq,” Dehqan said.

The minister added that reactionary countries in the region were cooperating with an international front which had been set up against Islam, saying these states were moving along a path that serves the Israeli regime’s interests.

Dehqan emphasized that the arrogant system and Zionists are doing their utmost to spread chaos across the Middle East region.

He reiterated that terrorism is a contagious disease that jeopardizes world peace and security.

Iranian officials said it is a duty to assist Iraq and Syria in the fight against terrorism since that would ensure security in the whole region and in Iran consequently.