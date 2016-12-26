UWW agrees to Iran’s cover-singlet wrestling proposal

The photo shows the singlet and helmet for cover-singlet wrestling proposed by the Islamic Republic of Iran Wrestling Federation. iawf.ir

The United World Wrestling (UWW) accepted a proposal by Iran to allow female athletes from Muslim nations to adhere to Islamic dress code while taking part in international tournaments.

During a recent meeting in the Turkish coastal city of Istanbul, representatives from the Islamic Republic of Iran Wrestling Federation (IRIWF) tabled a proposal on the “cover-singlet wrestling,” which received consent from the officials of the governing body for Olympic (amateur), traditional and associated wrestling styles to be adopted, Press TV reported.

The UWW indicated that any further suggestions or amendments by the IRIWF, experts from nongovernmental organizations affiliated to the federation, and UWW member states are welcome and will be taken into account before a style is finalized.

Most of the technical principles of cover-singlet wrestling are similar to those of women’s wrestling. A singlet covers the athlete’s body from head to toe, and an accompanying helmet protects her head and ears.

Cover-singlet wrestling is expected to attract a large number of female wrestlers, as the discipline would allow the athletes to observe their cultural and religious beliefs and do the sport. The current singlet used in women’s wrestling has stopped many female wrestlers from participating in international sports events.

The IRIWF is upbeat that cover-singlet wrestling would prepare the ground for those athletes to represent their respective countries in world events.