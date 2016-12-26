RSS
December 26, 2016 0954 GMT

News ID:174531
Publish Date: Mon, 26 Dec 2016 19:50:38 GMT
Service: Sport

Jubilant fan dies as Iran’s Blues celebrate equalizer

Esteghlal's Hrayr Mkoyan (15) struggles with Sepahan's Farid Behzad Karimi over ball possession in the two team's final fixture of the first half of the season in Isfahan, central Iran, on December 25, 2016.
presstv.com

A fan of the Iranian soccer club Esteghlal Tehran died of a heart attack apparently because of overexcitement at the visiting side’s one-all draw against its rival on Sunday.

The supporter, whose identity was not immediately known, suffered a heart attack and collapsed while celebrating the 92nd-minute equalizer by the blue-clad right winger Behnam Barzay against Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan Football Club in the stadium in the central Iranian city of Isfahan, Press TV reported.

He passed away as he was being transported to hospital in an ambulance.

Esteghlal Tehran soccer players and officials expressed deep sorrow over the unfortunate news and extended their condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased fan.

The result left Esteghlal Tehran in the 7th place of the Persian Gulf Pro League table with 22 points out of 15 games at the end of the first half of the season. The Blues are followed by Sepahan in the eighth spot with a smaller goal advantage.

The Tehran-based red-clad giant Persepolis is now on top of the table with 32 points, Tractor Sazi Tabriz stands second just two points adrift of the leader, and Paykan occupies the third spot with 25 points.

   
Resource: Press TV
