Report: Iranian midfielder to leave Dinamo Zagreb in January

Dinamo Zagreb's Iranian midfielder Ali Karimi will leave the club in the January transfer window.

Karimi, who did not get a chance to play in the Croatian football team, is set to part company with Dinamo Zagreb, Tasnim News Agency quoted Croatian media as reporting.

Karimi joined Dinamo Zagreb from Iran’s Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan on July 1, 2016 on a five-year contract for a reported $400,000 transfer fee.

He is the first Iranian to play in Croatian Prva HNL.

The 22-year-old midfielder made his league debut on August 13, 2016, coming on as second-half-substitute in a 2-1 victory against Inter Zapresic.

Karimi's next destination will reportedly be his former club Sepahan.