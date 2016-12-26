RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

December 26, 2016 0954 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:174533
Publish Date: Mon, 26 Dec 2016 19:57:02 GMT
Service: Sport

Mourinho invites Ferguson to visit Man Utd training ground

Mourinho invites Ferguson to visit Man Utd training ground

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho revealed former boss Sir Alex Ferguson has been back to the club's Carrington training ground several times this season.

Ferguson retired in 2013 as the club's most successful manager, BBC wrote.

The 74-year-old Scot had stayed away from Carrington since then.

"He had not been back since he left, but I brought him back to be with his people," Mourinho told the United We Stand fanzine.

"I wanted the players to see the big man and for me and him to share some minutes and have lunch together. I enjoyed it, he enjoyed it."

In his 26 years at Old Trafford, Ferguson led United to 13 league titles, two Champions League crowns, five FA Cups and four League Cups.

"I'm the type of person who does not see ghosts. I respect the past and I know he loves the club," said Mourinho, who was appointed in May as the third manager to succeed Ferguson after David Moyes and Louis van Gaal.

"We have good relations and I know this is his house.

"When he wants to come here, to the dressing room, to see the players train, he knows he is more than welcome."

 

   
KeyWords
Mourinho
invites
Ferguson
IranDaily
 
Resource: BBC
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0560 sec