Liverpool's Firmino on drink-drive charge

Liverpool footballer Roberto Firmino was charged with drink-driving after being arrested on Christmas Eve.

The 25-year-old forward was arrested after his car was stopped in Liverpool city center in the early hours of Saturday, police said, BBC reported.

The Brazil international is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on January 31.

The court appearance date is scheduled for the same day that Liverpool faces Chelsea at Anfield.

Liverpool signed the forward from Hoffenheim on a five-year deal for about £29 million in June last year.

He played in last week's win against Everton at Goodison Park.

A Liverpool spokesperson said the club would not be commenting on the issue until the legal process had concluded.