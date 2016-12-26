Kuwait gives Filipino woman 10 years in jail for joining Daesh

A court in Kuwait has sentenced a Filipino woman to 10 years in prison on charges of joining the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group and planning terror attacks in the Persian Gulf kingdom.

The Monday ruling, which is not final, also calls for the deportation of the unnamed 32-year old after serving her jail term.

The Southeast Asian woman was apprehended in August, two months after her arrival in Kuwait to work as a house maid.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior said at the time that the convict had admitted to being a member of the Takfiri group and was plotting terrorist attacks in the oil-rich Persian Gulf kingdom.

“She confessed she was ready to carry out any terrorist attack once circumstances and means were ripe in order to undermine security and stability in Kuwait, as well as ignite sedition,” the state-run Kuwait News Agency quoted the ministry as saying.

The woman told interrogators that her husband had been an active member of Daesh in Libya and that he had asked her to come to Kuwait from the Philippines as a domestic worker, according to the Interior Ministry.

Back in July, Kuwaiti security forces dismantled three purported Daesh terrorist cells that were preparing to carry out terror attacks in the Arab state.

One of the detainees was identified as 18-year old Talal Raja, who allegedly confessed to planning an attack on a Shia mosque and a government building at the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Last June, at least 27 people lost their lives and nearly 230 others sustained injuries in a bomb explosion that ripped through the Imam Sadiq (PBUH) Mosque in al-Sawabir, a busy residential and shopping district of Kuwait City.